Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Phoenix Suns 2026 Offseason Part 1: How Much Further Can This Group Go? | Third Apron Podcast
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Phoenix Suns 2026 Offseason Part 1: How Much Further Can This Group Go? | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 02, 2026

Gerald Bourguet of Suns After Dark joins the show again to discuss the Suns’ upcoming offseason. We touch on their season, the types of marginal moves they could make, and whether it’s worth continuing with this group or taking a step back.

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