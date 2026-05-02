Phoenix Suns 2026 Offseason Part 1: How Much Further Can This Group Go? | Third Apron Podcast

Gerald Bourguet of Suns After Dark joins the show again to discuss the Suns’ upcoming offseason. We touch on their season, the types of marginal moves they could make, and whether it’s worth continuing with this group or taking a step back.

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