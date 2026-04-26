Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Charlotte Hornets 2026 Offseason Part 1: Building Upon a Promising Young Core | Third Apron Podcast
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Charlotte Hornets 2026 Offseason Part 1: Building Upon a Promising Young Core | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Apr 26, 2026

James Plowright of BuzzBeat joins the show again to discuss the Hornets’ upcoming offseason. We touch on whether or not they should be aggressive this offseason and the types of targets we’d like to see them pursue.

0:00 Intro and the Hornets early arrival
6:32 Should they go all in now?
15:08 Who is safe, who is expendable
22:44 Physicality targets

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