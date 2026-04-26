Charlotte Hornets 2026 Offseason Part 1: Building Upon a Promising Young Core | Third Apron Podcast

James Plowright of BuzzBeat joins the show again to discuss the Hornets’ upcoming offseason. We touch on whether or not they should be aggressive this offseason and the types of targets we’d like to see them pursue.

0:00 Intro and the Hornets early arrival

6:32 Should they go all in now?

15:08 Who is safe, who is expendable

22:44 Physicality targets

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