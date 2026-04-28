Charlotte Hornets Part 2: Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

James Plowright of BuzzBeat joins the show again to help build a roster for the Hornets mock offseason based on the ideas put together in our part 1 discussion.
0:00 Intro, Hornets’ salary cap analysis, and assets
6:26 Setting Up The Mock Offseason
10:29 Brandon Miller Extension Decision
20:03 All-in for a superstar like Giannis?
26:11 Elite starting wing and the Hornets as a Giannis facilitator
31:29 Coby White extension
38:21 Targets for the MLE or sign and trade
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