Charlotte Hornets Part 2: Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

James Plowright of BuzzBeat joins the show again to help build a roster for the Hornets mock offseason based on the ideas put together in our part 1 discussion.

0:00 Intro, Hornets’ salary cap analysis, and assets

6:26 Setting Up The Mock Offseason

10:29 Brandon Miller Extension Decision

20:03 All-in for a superstar like Giannis?

26:11 Elite starting wing and the Hornets as a Giannis facilitator

31:29 Coby White extension

38:21 Targets for the MLE or sign and trade

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