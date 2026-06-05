Dallas Mavericks 2026 Offseason Part 1: Building Around Cooper Flagg | Third Apron Podcast

Grant Afseth returns to the show to discuss the Mavericks upcoming offseason. We touch on their changes to the front office, how they should balance competing with building around Cooper Flagg, and which players are expendable versus worth keeping.
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