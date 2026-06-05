Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Dallas Mavericks 2026 Offseason Part 1: Building Around Cooper Flagg | Third Apron Podcast
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Dallas Mavericks 2026 Offseason Part 1: Building Around Cooper Flagg | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 05, 2026

Grant Afseth returns to the show to discuss the Mavericks upcoming offseason. We touch on their changes to the front office, how they should balance competing with building around Cooper Flagg, and which players are expendable versus worth keeping.

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