Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Dallas Mavericks Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast
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Dallas Mavericks Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 06, 2026

Grant Afseth returns to the show to assist with the Mavericks mock offseason. We use some of the ideas discussed in part 1 to pursue trades that allow the Mavericks to accumulate draft assets while keeping the roster relatively competitive.

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