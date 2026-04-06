Third Apron’s contract projection series is getting closer to its conclusion. More than 80 extension-eligible players or potential free agents were analyzed in March. They each received a thorough market evaluation with their team’s cap situation weighed in to arrive at a likely outcome.

This entry and the next one will focus on veterans who will become extension-eligible starting in the 2026 offseason. They are mostly players on expiring contracts or will have a player option ahead of the 2027-28 season. Almost all of them can extend at any point between the start of the offseason and June 30, 2027.

Veterans can extend starting on the second anniversary of a three- or four-year contract or on the third anniversary of a five or six-year contract. Veterans on expiring contracts can add up to four years as long as the deal doesn’t take them above five years, including the current season. They can get a starting salary of up to 140 percent of the last year of their current contract or the estimated average salary, whichever is greater.

Any extension with a starting salary above 120 percent of the previous season’s salary, raises in subsequent seasons above 5 percent, and total length exceeding four years (including the current one) triggers a six-month trade restriction.

More on the 2026 Trade Deadline: Harden for Garland | Jaren Jackson Jr. Trade | Anthony Davis Trade | Two-Way Conversions and Buyouts | Celtics Luxury Tax Maneuvers | Zubac Trade Package | Warriors After Kuminga-Porzingis | Bulls Trade Deadline | Jared McCain Trade | Lakers Cap Space Plans | Magic’s Path Forward | Pistons, Spurs, Rockets Stood Pat

More from this series: Current Extension Eligible Players Part 1 | Current Extension Eligible Players Part 2 | Current Extension Eligible Players Part 3 | Current Extension Eligible Players Part 4 | Standout Minimum Players | Free Agents and Pending Options Part 1 | Free Agents and Pending Options Part 2 | Restricted Free Agents

Editorial note: The restricted free agent projections post has been updated to include an analysis of Peyton Watson . He was mistakenly not included initially.

Dillon Brooks | Saddiq Bey | Karl-Anthony Towns | Miles McBride | Derrick Jones Jr. | Kris Dunn | Tyler Herro | Pelle Larsson | DeAndre Hunter | Jalen Smith

Dillon Brooks (Phoenix Suns)

The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns collapsed after their big three failed to meet championship expectations. They were in a bad spot last season after outright missing the Play-In Tournament despite having the most expensive roster in the league and being deep in the second apron. It all came crashing down when they had to trade Kevin Durant and waive and stretch Bradley Beal.

Expectations for the Suns this season and their future outlook were in the gutter after their offseason and the roster they were left with. Instead, they are surprisingly on track to make the playoffs and exceed their win totals from last season by ten games. They couldn’t have achieved this without Dillon Brooks.

The return the Suns got for Durant paled in comparison to what they gave up to get him, but Brooks’ impact has made everyone forget about that. He continues to be one of the more effective point-of-attack defenders in the league in his ninth season with his aggressiveness and versatility. He’s also a proven culture setter after having an immediate positive impact with his second team in three seasons.

The big difference this season is on the offensive end. Brooks is averaging a career-high 20.5 points per game on the biggest usage of his career, although with similar volatile efficiency. He’s shown an ability and willingness to shoot a lot in the past, but he’s taken a step back in the shot hierarchy in recent years. He’s probably meant to remain a third or fourth option, but it’s good to know he could step up as a second option at times, as the Suns have needed one this year.

Brooks is in the third year of a four-year, $86 million contract he signed with the Rockets. Many felt it was an overpay, but he immediately exceeded its value with his play on the court and veteran leadership. The value of this contract doesn’t just come from the 14.8 percent of the salary cap, but also from the descending structure that is set to pay him just under $20 million next season.

Brooks will be eligible to extend next season at any point for up to a maximum of four years, $125 million. As great as he has been this season, that may be a little too rich given his age and the possibility that this offensive performance is an outlier. He seems like one of those players who’s properly paid but will still need a raise to keep his annual salary in line with the rising salary cap.

For example, a three-year, $75 million contract could make sense for both sides. Brooks earns nearly as much as he did on his previous contract, but in just three years, and he keeps earning the same percentage of the cap he’s earning now. It wouldn’t be surprising if he could extract more. The Suns will be capped out for the foreseeable future after stretching Beal and will have limited options replacing him if he walks as a 2027 free agent.