Golden State Warriors 2026 Offseason Part 1: Extending Steph Curry's Twilight | Third Apron Podcast

Rich Twu of Lets Go Warriors joins the show again to discuss the Warriors’ upcoming offseason. There is a ton of uncertainty surrounding Steve Kerr’s future, where their lottery pick lands, and how Jimmy Butler will look when he returns. It’ll all make for one of the more fascinating teams to watch.
0:00 Intro
3:30 Season recap and Steve Kerr uncertainty
11:01 Lottery-pick implications
16:00 Jimmy Butler vs. Draymond in a star trade
22:54 Warriors payroll and apron flexibility
26:24 Porzingis, wings, and realistic targets
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