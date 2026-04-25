Golden State Warriors Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Rich Twu of Let’s Go Warriors joins the show again to help me do the Warriors mock offseason. We built a roster based on the ideas we discussed in part 1.
0:00 Intro and Warriors cap situation
3:57 Draymond’s Player Option
8:02 Warriors’ 2027 Flexibility
17:33 De’Anthony Melton’s Market
21:56 Brandin Podziemski Extension
30:58 Running it back option
33:29 Kawhi trade framework
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