Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Golden State Warriors Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast
0:00
-43:43

Golden State Warriors Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Apr 25, 2026

Rich Twu of Let’s Go Warriors joins the show again to help me do the Warriors mock offseason. We built a roster based on the ideas we discussed in part 1.

0:00 Intro and Warriors cap situation
3:57 Draymond’s Player Option
8:02 Warriors’ 2027 Flexibility
17:33 De’Anthony Melton’s Market
21:56 Brandin Podziemski Extension
30:58 Running it back option
33:29 Kawhi trade framework

You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yossi Gozlan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture