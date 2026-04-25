Golden State Warriors Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Rich Twu of Let’s Go Warriors joins the show again to help me do the Warriors mock offseason. We built a roster based on the ideas we discussed in part 1.



0:00 Intro and Warriors cap situation

3:57 Draymond’s Player Option

8:02 Warriors’ 2027 Flexibility

17:33 De’Anthony Melton’s Market

21:56 Brandin Podziemski Extension

30:58 Running it back option

33:29 Kawhi trade framework

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com