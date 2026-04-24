Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Knicks, Rockets, and the Most Concerning Teams of the Playoffs | Third Apron Podcast
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Knicks, Rockets, and the Most Concerning Teams of the Playoffs | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Apr 24, 2026

We give our early playoff takeaways and the teams already creating concern.

0:00 Intro
3:45 Knicks existential danger
31:03 Rockets potentially starting their summer early
53:54 Why the Lakers can't get carried away with this first round
1:00:57 Nuggets earning signs
1:08:47 Raptors’ outclassed by the Cavs

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