Knicks, Rockets, and the Most Concerning Teams of the Playoffs | Third Apron Podcast

We give our early playoff takeaways and the teams already creating concern.

0:00 Intro

3:45 Knicks existential danger

31:03 Rockets potentially starting their summer early

53:54 Why the Lakers can't get carried away with this first round

1:00:57 Nuggets earning signs

1:08:47 Raptors’ outclassed by the Cavs

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