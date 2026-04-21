Miami Heat Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason

Brian Goins joins me again to build the Heat’s 2026-27 roster based on suggestions from our conversation in part 1 and make sure they work within salary cap rules.
0:00 Intro and Heat cap sheet analysis
9:02 Tyler Herro’s extension and trade value
14:12 Jaime Jaquez Jr. extension debate
18:29 Norman Powell and free-agent holdovers
24:35 Miami’s draft ammo and choosing Donovan Mitchell
37:28 Daniel Gafford, Harrison Barnes, and roster fill-outs
47:16 Year-two outlook
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