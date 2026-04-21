New Orleans Pelicans 2026 Offseason Part 1: Big Men Targets for a Small Team | Third Apron Podcast

Jake Madison of Locked On Pelicans joins the show to discuss the Pelicans’ upcoming season. We gauge their outlook, determine the direction they’ll likely take, and identify big men targets they could pursue.

0:00 Intro and front office concerns

5:23 Identifying the core and why the Pelicans keep competing

18:46 Frontcourt and rebounding needs

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com