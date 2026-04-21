Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
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New Orleans Pelicans 2026 Offseason Part 1: Big Men Targets for a Small Team | Third Apron Podcast
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New Orleans Pelicans 2026 Offseason Part 1: Big Men Targets for a Small Team | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Apr 21, 2026

Jake Madison of Locked On Pelicans joins the show to discuss the Pelicans’ upcoming season. We gauge their outlook, determine the direction they’ll likely take, and identify big men targets they could pursue.

0:00 Intro and front office concerns
5:23 Identifying the core and why the Pelicans keep competing
18:46 Frontcourt and rebounding needs

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