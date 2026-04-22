New Orleans Pelicans Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Jake Madison of Locked On Pelicans joins the show again to help build the Pelicans’ 2026-27 roster based on suggestions from our conversation in part 1 and make sure they work within salary cap rules.

0:00 Intro and payroll analysis

6:53 Saddiq Bey extension

11:27 Addressing starting center

19:06 Backup big and shooter targets

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com