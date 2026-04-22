New Orleans Pelicans Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Jake Madison of Locked On Pelicans joins the show again to help build the Pelicans’ 2026-27 roster based on suggestions from our conversation in part 1 and make sure they work within salary cap rules.
0:00 Intro and payroll analysis
6:53 Saddiq Bey extension
11:27 Addressing starting center
19:06 Backup big and shooter targets
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