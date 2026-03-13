Ranking the Best Contracts Heading into 2026-27

We rank our top 15 best contracts in the league.
Sam’s rankings: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/ranking-best-nba-contracts-jalen-brunson-deni-avdija-alperen-sengun/
0:00 Intro
1:56 Aaron Nesmith
7:32 Nickeil Alexander-Walker
11:57 Derrick White
17:13 Neemias Queta
22:46 Scotty Pippen Jr.
27:26 Aaron Wiggins
31:53 Isaiah Stewart
36:10 Payton Pritchard
39:12 Onyeka Okongwu
43:11 Jaden McDaniels
47:45 Ajay Mitchell
55:19 Jabari Smith Jr.
59:37 Alperen Sengun
1:05:03 Jalen Brunson
1:09:16 Trey Murphy
1:15:01 Jalen Johnson
1:17:14 Deni Avdija
1:21:55 Honorable mentions
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Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com
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