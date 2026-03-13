Ranking the Best Contracts Heading into 2026-27

We rank our top 15 best contracts in the league.

Sam’s rankings: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/ranking-best-nba-contracts-jalen-brunson-deni-avdija-alperen-sengun/

0:00 Intro

1:56 Aaron Nesmith

7:32 Nickeil Alexander-Walker

11:57 Derrick White

17:13 Neemias Queta

22:46 Scotty Pippen Jr.

27:26 Aaron Wiggins

31:53 Isaiah Stewart

36:10 Payton Pritchard

39:12 Onyeka Okongwu

43:11 Jaden McDaniels

47:45 Ajay Mitchell

55:19 Jabari Smith Jr.

59:37 Alperen Sengun

1:05:03 Jalen Brunson

1:09:16 Trey Murphy

1:15:01 Jalen Johnson

1:17:14 Deni Avdija

1:21:55 Honorable mentions

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Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

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