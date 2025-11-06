2025-26 Early Contract Watch: Which Contract Situations Are Worth Monitoring

In today’s show, we discuss several players who have impending contract situations who have made positive or negative developments so far in the season.

0:00 Intro

7:40 Lakers, Austin Reaves, and cap space

27:18 Bulls players (Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu, and Coby White)

39:27 Restricted free agents like Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren

56:18 Honorable Mentions

