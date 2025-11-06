Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
2025-26 Early Contract Watch: Which Contract Situations Are Worth Monitoring
0:00
-1:10:19

2025-26 Early Contract Watch: Which Contract Situations Are Worth Monitoring

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Nov 06, 2025

In today’s show, we discuss several players who have impending contract situations who have made positive or negative developments so far in the season.

0:00 Intro

7:40 Lakers, Austin Reaves, and cap space

27:18 Bulls players (Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu, and Coby White)

39:27 Restricted free agents like Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren

56:18 Honorable Mentions

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually! https://thirdapron.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Yossi Gozlan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture