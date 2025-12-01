Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Players We Would Target Ahead of the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline
0:00
-1:41:30

Players We Would Target Ahead of the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Dec 01, 2025

Good news: Sam fixed his mic!

The unofficial start of trade season is in two weeks. We now have a firm grasp of which teams will be sellers and which players can be attainable. In this episode, we discuss players that other teams should target because they could make an immediate impact or be a major contributor in the future.

0:00 Intro

5:12 Keon Ellis and the rest of the Kings

17:50 Ivica Zubac and Clippers players

31:00 Jaden Ivey?

36:55 Aaron Wiggins and an early Thunder move?

45:52 Rob Dillingham and a Wolves consolidation

54:15 Raptors consolidation?

1:02:25 Mavericks role players

1:10:55 Pelicans clearance sale

1:19:05 Could Jared McCain be attainable?

1:26:00 Nets have a lot of good players

1:33:00 What’s Jonathan Kuminga’s trade value?

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers.

Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually! Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Yossi Gozlan
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture