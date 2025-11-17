Who Says No? Fake NBA Trades That May or May Not Make Sense

In this episode, we have our first full-length “Who Says No?”. We’re three months out from the NBA trade deadline and have a little grasp of how the trade market could shake out. So we pitch fake trades to each other as well as ideas from the chat.

0:00 Intro

4:46 Daniel Gafford trades

17:41 Ivica Zubac to the Bulls or Magic

28:29 Naji for Nnaji

34:11 Sabonis for Kuminga

45:05 Sabonis back to the Pacers

52:50 Zach LaVine to the Bucks

58:36 Jose Alvarado to the Pacers

1:03:03 Nic Claxton to the Celtics

1:10:31 Zion Williamson to the Blazers, waived and re-signed, then Deni Avdija renegotiated

