Golden State Warriors Trade Deadline Targets from Giannis to Anthony Davis | Third Apron Podcast

In this episode, Rich Twu of Let’s Go Warriors joins me to discuss the Warriors upcoming trade deadline. They’ve been the team most linked to most of the top rumored players in recent weeks, so we review the main targets and discuss the potential frameworks that could emerge.

0:00 Intro and temperature check on the Warriors season

11:48 Warriors salary cap situation

14:14 Jimmy Butler or Draymond + Kuminga package

21:48 Anthony Davis

36:00 Giannis Antetokounmpo

42:10 Trey Murphy III

56:14 Nic Claxton

1:07:40 Daniel Gafford and other MLE-level players

