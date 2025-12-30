Third Apron

Golden State Warriors Trade Deadline Targets from Giannis to Anthony Davis | Third Apron Podcast
Golden State Warriors Trade Deadline Targets from Giannis to Anthony Davis | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Dec 30, 2025

In this episode, Rich Twu of Let’s Go Warriors joins me to discuss the Warriors upcoming trade deadline. They’ve been the team most linked to most of the top rumored players in recent weeks, so we review the main targets and discuss the potential frameworks that could emerge.

0:00 Intro and temperature check on the Warriors season

11:48 Warriors salary cap situation

14:14 Jimmy Butler or Draymond + Kuminga package

21:48 Anthony Davis

36:00 Giannis Antetokounmpo

42:10 Trey Murphy III

56:14 Nic Claxton

1:07:40 Daniel Gafford and other MLE-level players

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Rich on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LetsGoWarriors

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/letsgowarriors.bsky.social

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@UCM-HqCzHzjy75wZE5-Cwnbw

