Anthony Davis to the Wizards. Coby White to the Hornets, and more! | Third Apron Podcast

We discuss the two trades that happened this morning as well as the big trade rumored to happen between Cleveland and Los Angeles.

0:00 Mavs side of AD trade

17:38 Wizards side of AD trade

35:13 Jared McCain and Coby White trdes

53:32 Cavs dump Wall, Ja Morant to Kings rumor, and Khris Middleton teams

