Anthony Davis to the Wizards. Coby White to the Hornets, and more! | Third Apron Podcast
Anthony Davis to the Wizards. Coby White to the Hornets, and more! | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Feb 05, 2026

We discuss the two trades that happened this morning as well as the big trade rumored to happen between Cleveland and Los Angeles.

0:00 Mavs side of AD trade
17:38 Wizards side of AD trade
35:13 Jared McCain and Coby White trdes
53:32 Cavs dump Wall, Ja Morant to Kings rumor, and Khris Middleton teams

