De'Andre Hunter-Keon Ellis Trade and NBA Trade Deadline Talk | Third Apron Podcast

Last night, we got the second trade of the season featuring the Cavaliers, Kings, and Bulls. We break it down and discuss other topics around the league.

https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/blazers-nba-trade-interest-giannis-antetokounmpo-bucks/

0:00 Intro

0:58 Cavs, Kings, Bulls trade

41:14 Vit Krejci trade, and if the Blazers could get Giannis

1:08:30 Paul George suspension

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com