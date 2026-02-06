2026 NBA Trade Deadline Reaction: Zubac, Ayo, Kuminga, Alvarado and more | Third Apron Podcast

We discuss all of the final trades of the trade deadline.
0:00 Ivica Zubac to the Pacers
21:52 Kristaps Porzingis for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield
37:11 Ayo Dosunmu to Minnesota
46:16 Jose Alvarado to the Knicks
57:59 Luke Kennard to the Lakers
1:09:14 Boston Celtics duck the tax
1:18:02 Bucks and the Giannis market in the summer
1:23:17 Heat’s outlook after missing out on Giannis
1:31:16 Ja Morant not traded
1:34:45 Nets total cap space return
