2026 NBA Trade Deadline Reaction: Zubac, Ayo, Kuminga, Alvarado and more | Third Apron Podcast

We discuss all of the final trades of the trade deadline.

0:00 Ivica Zubac to the Pacers

21:52 Kristaps Porzingis for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield

37:11 Ayo Dosunmu to Minnesota

46:16 Jose Alvarado to the Knicks

57:59 Luke Kennard to the Lakers

1:09:14 Boston Celtics duck the tax

1:18:02 Bucks and the Giannis market in the summer

1:23:17 Heat’s outlook after missing out on Giannis

1:31:16 Ja Morant not traded

1:34:45 Nets total cap space return

