Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Jimmy Butler OUT for the season: Where do the Warriors go from here? | Third Apron Podcast
0:00
-1:19:35

Jimmy Butler OUT for the season: Where do the Warriors go from here? | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jan 20, 2026

Jimmy Butler tore his ACL last night against the Heat. Their outlook for both this season and next has been altered. We discuss how this could impact their trade deadline.

You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yossi Gozlan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture