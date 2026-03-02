2025-26 Front Office Rankings Part 2 | Third Apron Podcast

We discuss the middle-10 of Sam’s front office rankings.
Sam’s rankings: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-front-office-rankings-lakers-hornets-thunder-celtics/
0:00 Memphis Grizzlies
13:01 Charlotte Hornets
21:00 Atlanta Hawks
31:20 Miami Heat
42:19 Brooklyn Nets
55:40 Detroit Pistons
1:00:47 Golden State Warriors
1:11:29 Los Angeles Clippers
1:23:52 Portland Trail Blazers
1:35:40 Denver Nuggets
