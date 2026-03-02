2025-26 Front Office Rankings Part 2 | Third Apron Podcast

We discuss the middle-10 of Sam’s front office rankings.

Sam’s rankings: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-front-office-rankings-lakers-hornets-thunder-celtics/

0:00 Memphis Grizzlies

13:01 Charlotte Hornets

21:00 Atlanta Hawks

31:20 Miami Heat

42:19 Brooklyn Nets

55:40 Detroit Pistons

1:00:47 Golden State Warriors

1:11:29 Los Angeles Clippers

1:23:52 Portland Trail Blazers

1:35:40 Denver Nuggets

