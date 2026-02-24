2025-26 Front Office Rankings Part I | Third Apron Podcast

We discuss the top-10 of Sam’s front office rankings. Sam’s rankings: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-front-office-rankings-lakers-hornets-thunder-celtics/
0:00 Into
8:28 Oklahoma City Thunder
19:23 Boston Celtics
30:18 Houston Rockets
43:17 San Antonio Spurs
53:44 Cleveland Cavaliers
1:04:08 Indiana Pacers
1:13:02 New York Knicks
1:31:39 Utah Jazz
1:42:09 Philadelphia 76ers
1:56:04 Minnesota Timberwolves
You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com
You can follow Sam on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS
Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan
You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com