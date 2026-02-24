2025-26 Front Office Rankings Part I | Third Apron Podcast

We discuss the top-10 of Sam’s front office rankings. Sam’s rankings: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-front-office-rankings-lakers-hornets-thunder-celtics/

0:00 Into

8:28 Oklahoma City Thunder

19:23 Boston Celtics

30:18 Houston Rockets

43:17 San Antonio Spurs

53:44 Cleveland Cavaliers

1:04:08 Indiana Pacers

1:13:02 New York Knicks

1:31:39 Utah Jazz

1:42:09 Philadelphia 76ers

1:56:04 Minnesota Timberwolves

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com