2026 Trade Deadline Talk with Michael Scotto | Third Apron Podcast

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype joins the show to discuss the trade deadline, the overall market, and if some of the top players in rumors get moved.

0:00 Intro

1:01 Rapidfire questions around the league to keep an eye on

17:38 Ja Morant and others in pre-agency

28:02 Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Knicks, and Karl-Anthony Towns

