2026 Trade Deadline Talk with Michael Scotto | Third Apron Podcast

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype joins the show to discuss the trade deadline, the overall market, and if some of the top players in rumors get moved.
0:00 Intro
1:01 Rapidfire questions around the league to keep an eye on
17:38 Ja Morant and others in pre-agency
28:02 Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Knicks, and Karl-Anthony Towns
