Third Apron Podcast
2026 Trade Deadline Talk with Michael Scotto | Third Apron Podcast
Yossi Gozlan
Jan 23, 2026

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype joins the show to discuss the trade deadline, the overall market, and if some of the top players in rumors get moved.

0:00 Intro

1:01 Rapidfire questions around the league to keep an eye on

17:38 Ja Morant and others in pre-agency

28:02 Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Knicks, and Karl-Anthony Towns

You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Michael on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MikeAScotto

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com

