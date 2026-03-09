2025-26 Front Office Rankings Part 3 | Third Apron Podcast

We discuss the bottom 10 of Sam’s front office rankings.
Sam’s rankings: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-front-office-rankings-lakers-hornets-thunder-celtics/
0:00 Intro/qualifying for this tier
4:44 Orlando Magic
19:31 Washington Wizards
34:35 Toronto Raptors
43:15 Milwaukee Bucks
55:59 Los Angeles Lakers
1:08:39 Phoenix Suns
1:18:04 Dallas Mavericks
1:24:20 Chicago Bulls
1:31:13 New Orleans Pelicans
1:40:55 Sacramento Kings
You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com
You can follow Sam on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS
Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan
You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com