Debunking Your NBA Lottery Reform Proposals | Third Apron Podcast

We’re back! Sam and I return from our slumber to tackle the issue that has everyone so angry: tanking. We look at Sam’s article listing all the proposals thrown on the internet and explain why they wouldn’t work.

Sam’s article: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-tanking-solutions-lottery-tournament/

0:00 Into

5:38 Why the NBA made a mistake flattening the lottery odds

14:01 Abolishing the draft and incentivizing winning

21:24 Lottery tournament

27:37 Lottery committee and voting on who gets the top picks

33:01 Fining teams/financially penalize tanking

39:01 The wheel

42:32 COLA/multi-year standings

52:23 Wins counting as losses

56:24 Musical chairs and Play-In Tournament benefits

1:05:05 Eliminating pick protections and bringing back old lottery odds

