Debunking Your NBA Lottery Reform Proposals | Third Apron Podcast
Feb 19, 2026

We’re back! Sam and I return from our slumber to tackle the issue that has everyone so angry: tanking. We look at Sam’s article listing all the proposals thrown on the internet and explain why they wouldn’t work.

Sam’s article: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-tanking-solutions-lottery-tournament/

0:00 Into
5:38 Why the NBA made a mistake flattening the lottery odds
14:01 Abolishing the draft and incentivizing winning
21:24 Lottery tournament
27:37 Lottery committee and voting on who gets the top picks
33:01 Fining teams/financially penalize tanking
39:01 The wheel
42:32 COLA/multi-year standings
52:23 Wins counting as losses
56:24 Musical chairs and Play-In Tournament benefits
1:05:05 Eliminating pick protections and bringing back old lottery odds

