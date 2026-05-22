Orlando Magic Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Jason Beede joins the show again to assist with the Magic’s mock offseason. After coming to the conclusion that they won’t make any significant changes to the core, we explore how they can create more tax and apron flexibility so they can replenish their bench.

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