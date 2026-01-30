Analyzing The Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Landscape | Third Apron Podcast

Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally requested a trade from the Bucks... or at least the Bucks are finally going to entertain trade offers for him. There are four teams in play for him. In this episode, we analyze their best offers.

0:00 Intro

2:58 Minnesota Timberwolves join the battle

26:15 New York Knicks have an uphill climb

45:25 Golden State Warriors have the most assets right now

56:23 Miami Heat’s chances

1:06:11 Myles Turner and Ryan Rollins trades

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com