Analyzing The Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Landscape | Third Apron Podcast
Analyzing The Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Landscape | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jan 30, 2026

Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally requested a trade from the Bucks... or at least the Bucks are finally going to entertain trade offers for him. There are four teams in play for him. In this episode, we analyze their best offers.

0:00 Intro
2:58 Minnesota Timberwolves join the battle
26:15 New York Knicks have an uphill climb
45:25 Golden State Warriors have the most assets right now
56:23 Miami Heat’s chances
1:06:11 Myles Turner and Ryan Rollins trades

