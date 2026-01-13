Third Apron

Third Apron Podcast
Pacific Division Trade Deadline: End of Kuminga Watch, Kings Fire Sale, and more
Yossi Gozlan
Jan 13, 2026

In this episode, we continue our division trade deadline preview series on the Pacific Division. We pitch our (hopefully) final Kuminga trades, debate whether the Clippers should continue trying to compete or enter a rebuild, and explore what the Kings could get in return for their players.

0:00 Into
0:40 Golden State Warriors
25:36 Los Angeles Clippers
48:24 Los Angeles Lakers
1:11:54 Phoenix Suns
1:25:40 Sacramento Kings

You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com

