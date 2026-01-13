Pacific Division Trade Deadline: End of Kuminga Watch, Kings Fire Sale, and more

In this episode, we continue our division trade deadline preview series on the Pacific Division. We pitch our (hopefully) final Kuminga trades, debate whether the Clippers should continue trying to compete or enter a rebuild, and explore what the Kings could get in return for their players.

0:00 Into

0:40 Golden State Warriors

25:36 Los Angeles Clippers

48:24 Los Angeles Lakers

1:11:54 Phoenix Suns

1:25:40 Sacramento Kings

