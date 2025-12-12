Third Apron

Most Improved Situation: NBA Teams That Turned Their Future Around
Most Improved Situation: NBA Teams That Turned Their Future Around

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Dec 12, 2025

In this episode, we discuss teams that have significantly improved their outlook since the end of last season. This accounts for transactions, hirings, and draft picks that turned a bad or questionable situation into a better one.

0:00 Intro

5:30 Sacramento Kings

12:20 Philadelphia 76ers

19:52 Oklahoma City Thunder

28:41 Houston Rockets

45:00 Dallas Mavericks

53:50 San Antonio Spurs

1:01:35 Boston Celtics

1:13:52 Atlanta Hawks

1:28:50 Memphis Grizzlies

