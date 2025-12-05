Third Apron

Third Apron Podcast
Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo Part 2: Trade Proposals the Bucks Might Get
Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo Part 2: Trade Proposals the Bucks Might Get

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Dec 05, 2025

According to Shams Charania, Giannis Antetokounmpo is contemplating his future. He reportedly informed the Bucks that he preferred the Knicks, and so both sides held negotiations over the summer. No deal materialized, and now he’s stuck on a roster that has struggled without him and about .500 when he plays. It’s going to be much more difficult for the Bucks to get sufficient value in a trade ahead of the February 5 deadline.

In this episode, we play Who Says No? and lob trade proposals at each other for the Bucks to get for Giannis.

