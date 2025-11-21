Third Apron

Exploring the LaMelo Ball Trade Market
Nov 21, 2025

According to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports!, LaMelo Ball is frustrated with the Charlotte Hornets and could be open to a trade. In this episode, we discuss Ball’s tenure in Charlotte and the factors that led to this. Then, we explore the trade market and come up with fake trades for him.

0:00 Intro

11:05 The All-Star Point Guard Market

18:24 LaMelo Ball trades

