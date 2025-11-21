Exploring the LaMelo Ball Trade Market

According to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports!, LaMelo Ball is frustrated with the Charlotte Hornets and could be open to a trade. In this episode, we discuss Ball’s tenure in Charlotte and the factors that led to this. Then, we explore the trade market and come up with fake trades for him.

0:00 Intro

11:05 The All-Star Point Guard Market

18:24 LaMelo Ball trades

