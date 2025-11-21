Exploring the LaMelo Ball Trade Market

According to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports!, LaMelo Ball is frustrated with the Charlotte Hornets and could be open to a trade. In this episode, we discuss Ball’s tenure in Charlotte and the factors that led to this. Then, we explore the trade market and come up with fake trades for him.
0:00 Intro
11:05 The All-Star Point Guard Market
18:24 LaMelo Ball trades
You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com
You can follow Sam on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS
Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan
You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com