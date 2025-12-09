Trading the "Untradeable" Contracts: Trades for Embiid, LaVine, and others

Every year, there are 5 or 6 max-level contracts deemed untradeable. In this episode, we do our best to come up with six trades for players unlikely to be traded anytime soon and dissect them in another round of Who Says No?

0:00 Intro

2:07 Zach LaVine

12:30 Kawhi Leonard

21:36 Zion Williamson (as part of a Giannis trade)

36:17 Paul George

45:39 Joel Embiid

55:13 Dejounte Murray

