Trading the "Untradeable" Contracts: Trades for Embiid, LaVine, and others

Every year, there are 5 or 6 max-level contracts deemed untradeable. In this episode, we do our best to come up with six trades for players unlikely to be traded anytime soon and dissect them in another round of Who Says No?
0:00 Intro
2:07 Zach LaVine
12:30 Kawhi Leonard
21:36 Zion Williamson (as part of a Giannis trade)
36:17 Paul George
45:39 Joel Embiid
55:13 Dejounte Murray
You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com
You can follow Sam on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS
Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan
You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!
Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com