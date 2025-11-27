Liquidating the Thunder: How Many First-Round Picks Could They Get?

Last week, Sam wrote a post about how much value the Thunder could receive if they traded all their best players. So we went through the trades he proposed to see how many first-round picks’ worth of value they could possibly get.

Link to Sam’s post: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/thunder-dynasty-trade-first-round-draft-picks-gilgeous-alexander-williams-holmgren/

0:00 Intro

7:49 Going through the exercise

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually! Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com