Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Early 2025-26 Season Disappointments Deep Dive
0:00
-1:22:32

Early 2025-26 Season Disappointments Deep Dive

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Nov 10, 2025

In today’s show, we discuss some disappointing teams, if we should be concerned about them, and what they could do to improve their situation.

0:00 Intro

3:50 Los Angeles Clippers

19:40 Orlando Magic

32:11 New Orleans Pelicans

51:18 Dallas Mavericks

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Yossi Gozlan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture