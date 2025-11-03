Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Ja Morant and His Future with the Grizzlies | Third Apron Podcast
0:00
-1:38:46

Ja Morant and His Future with the Grizzlies | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Nov 03, 2025

In today’s show, we discuss the Ja Morant situation and what could be the endgame for him and the Grizzlies.

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on: Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack.

Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually! Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Yossi Gozlan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture