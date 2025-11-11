Third Apron

Third Apron Podcast
EMERGENCY SHOW: Mavericks Fire Nico Harrison, Anthony Davis Trade Market, and more
Yossi Gozlan
Nov 11, 2025

The Mavericks finally fire Nico Harrison. We discuss that and how the Mavs should navigate the rest of the season. Then, a supersized Who Says No featuring Anthony Davis.

0:00 Intro

16:06 How do the Mavs navigate the rest of the season?

28:37 Who Say No: Anthony Davis trades

1:36:37 Who Says No: Kyrie Irving trades

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually! https://thirdapron.com

