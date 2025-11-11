EMERGENCY SHOW: Mavericks Fire Nico Harrison, Anthony Davis Trade Market, and more

The Mavericks finally fire Nico Harrison. We discuss that and how the Mavs should navigate the rest of the season. Then, a supersized Who Says No featuring Anthony Davis.

0:00 Intro

16:06 How do the Mavs navigate the rest of the season?

28:37 Who Say No: Anthony Davis trades

1:36:37 Who Says No: Kyrie Irving trades

