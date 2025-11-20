The First Annual NBA Blow It Up Rankings

In this episode, we go over Sam’s ranking of teams that should blow up their roster.

0:00 Intro

7:31 Tier 5

23:27 Tier 4

43:09 Tier 3

1:00:50 Tier 2

1:23:00 Tier 1

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!

Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com