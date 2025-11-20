Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
The First Annual NBA Blow It Up Rankings
0:00
-1:30:44

The First Annual NBA Blow It Up Rankings

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Nov 20, 2025

In this episode, we go over Sam’s ranking of teams that should blow up their roster.

0:00 Intro

7:31 Tier 5

23:27 Tier 4

43:09 Tier 3

1:00:50 Tier 2

1:23:00 Tier 1

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!

Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Yossi Gozlan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture