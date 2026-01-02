Southeast Division Trade Deadline Preview

In this episode, we preview the five Southeast Division teams and what they could be planning ahead of the trade deadline.
0:00 Intro
1:40 Atlanta Hawks
28:32 Charlotte Hornets
43:00 Miami Heat
1:01:28 Orlando Magic
1:12:07 Washington Wizards
