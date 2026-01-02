Third Apron

Southeast Division Trade Deadline Preview
Southeast Division Trade Deadline Preview

Jan 02, 2026

In this episode, we preview the five Southeast Division teams and what they could be planning ahead of the trade deadline.

0:00 Intro

1:40 Atlanta Hawks

28:32 Charlotte Hornets

43:00 Miami Heat

1:01:28 Orlando Magic

1:12:07 Washington Wizards

