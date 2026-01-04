Who Says No: Michael Porter Jr. and New Years Predictions | Third Apron Podcast

In this episode, we discuss Michael Porter Jr’s trade market and our favorite trade ideas for him. Then we each make big predictions for the near, middle, and long term.
0:00 Intro
0:51 Michael Porter Jr.
26:53 Predictions for January 1, 2027
43:16 Predictions for January 1, 2028
58:06 Predictions for January 1, 2029
You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com
You can follow Sam on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS
Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan
You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!
Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com