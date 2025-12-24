Third Apron

NBA Draft Lottery 2.0: Reacting to the New Proposals to Combat Tanking
NBA Draft Lottery 2.0: Reacting to the New Proposals to Combat Tanking

Yossi Gozlan
Dec 24, 2025

In this episode, we discuss ESPN’s recent report on the NBA looking into adding additional measures to combat tanking, and if any of these solutions could work.

ESPN report: https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/47398198/sources-nba-looking-new-ways-prevent-teams-tanking

Sam’s post: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-tanking-league-solutions-unfixable-problem/

