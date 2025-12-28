Central Division Trade Deadline Preview | Third Apron Podcast

In this episode, we preview the five Central Division teams and what they could be planning ahead of the trade deadline.

0:00 Intro/Movie Update

3:15 Chicago Bulls

25:35 Cleveland Cavaliers

53:20 Detroit Pistons

1:16:40 Indiana Pacers

1:31:40 Milwaukee Bucks

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!

Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com