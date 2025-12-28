Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Central Division Trade Deadline Preview | Third Apron Podcast
0:00
-2:04:28

Central Division Trade Deadline Preview | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Dec 28, 2025

In this episode, we preview the five Central Division teams and what they could be planning ahead of the trade deadline.

0:00 Intro/Movie Update

3:15 Chicago Bulls

25:35 Cleveland Cavaliers

53:20 Detroit Pistons

1:16:40 Indiana Pacers

1:31:40 Milwaukee Bucks

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!

Third Apron: https://thirdapron.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Yossi Gozlan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture