Atlantic Division Trade Deadline Preview

In this episode, we preview the five Atlantic Division teams and what they could be planning ahead of the trade deadline.

0:00 Intro

2:40 Boston Celtics

16:30 Brooklyn Nets

39:20 New York Knicks

52:40 Philadelphia 76ers

1:02:10 Toronto Raptors

