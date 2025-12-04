Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo Part 1: Ranking All 29 Teams as Destinations

According to Shams Charania, Giannis Antetokounmpo is contemplating his future. He reportedly informed the Bucks that he preferred the Knicks, and so both sides held negotiations over the summer. No deal materialized, and now he’s stuck on a roster that has struggled without him and about .500 when he plays. It’s going to be much more difficult for the Bucks to get sufficient value in a trade ahead of the February 5 deadline.

In this episode, we go over the Giannis trade landscape and go over Sam’s rankings of all 29 teams as potential destinations for him.

https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/giannis-antetokounmpo-trade-landing-spots-destinations-rumors-knicks-rockets-spurs-bucks/

