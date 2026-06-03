Cleveland Cavaliers 2026 Offseason Part 1: Run It Back or Shake Things Up? | Third Apron Podcast

Spencer Davies returns, and Spencer German makes his debut on the show to discuss the Cavaliers’ offseason. We go over if the core is good enough to compete, if they should explore significant changes like a Giannis trade, and what other needs they could pursue to improve the roster.

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