Cleveland Cavaliers Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Spencer Davies and Spencer German return to assist with the mock offseason. We go over contract projections for top free agents, how James Harden taking a discount helps, if they can keep both Keon Ellis and Dean Wade, explore the Giannis scenario, and how they could upgrade the roster with more toughness despite their apron restrictions and depleted draft assets.

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