Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Cleveland Cavaliers Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast
0:00
-1:12:17

Cleveland Cavaliers Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 04, 2026

Spencer Davies and Spencer German return to assist with the mock offseason. We go over contract projections for top free agents, how James Harden taking a discount helps, if they can keep both Keon Ellis and Dean Wade, explore the Giannis scenario, and how they could upgrade the roster with more toughness despite their apron restrictions and depleted draft assets.

You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yossi Gozlan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture