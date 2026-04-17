Clippers, Magic, and More Play-In Teams with Pivotal Summers Ahead | Third Apron Podcast

We check in on the Play-In Tournament and explore what could be next for these teams as they get eliminated this week or after the first round of the playoffs.



0:00 Intro + Play-In Format Debate

6:19 Have we seen Kawhi's last game in a Clippers uniform?

27:41 Warriors’ crossroad

38:19 Heat finally get a star?

49:05 Magic nightmare season

1:06:22 Hornets preaching patience

1:14:05 Suns stuck in the middle

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