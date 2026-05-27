Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Detroit Pistons 2026 Offseason Part 1: Duren contract, Ausar extension, & more | Third Apron Podcast
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Detroit Pistons 2026 Offseason Part 1: Duren contract, Ausar extension, & more | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 27, 2026

Bryce Simon joins the show again to discuss the Pistons’ upcoming offseason. We debate if they made the right decision to stand pat at the trade deadline, targets for Cade’s co-star, the potential of them eventually choosing between Duren and Thompson, and when that could be.

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