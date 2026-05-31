Knicks-Spurs Finals! And Offseason Questions for the Thunder and Cavaliers | Third Apron Podcast

The Spurs have eliminated the defending champion Thunder and will face the Knicks in the Finals. We now look ahead to see what the Cavaliers and Thunder could be facing this offseason.
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