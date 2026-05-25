Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Los Angeles Clippers 2026 Offseason Part 1: Kawhi future, Aspiration, & more | Third Apron Podcast
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Los Angeles Clippers 2026 Offseason Part 1: Kawhi future, Aspiration, & more | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 25, 2026

Law Murray joins the show again to discuss the Clippers’ upcoming offseason. We go over the uncertainty looming from the aspiration case, debate whether they should trade Kawhi Leonard regardless of the outcome, and if they should lean further into their recent youth movement.

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